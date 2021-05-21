Will Harry Kane turn his back on Tottenham?
Tottenham’s talisman wants to leave in the search of silverware, but the club he has given so much to has no intention of letting him go
T
he season might be nearly over but the rumour mill over the summer's biggest transfer story is only just beginning.
Harry Kane wants to leave Tottenham Hotspur - he has told them so - with Premier League rivals Manchester City, United and Chelsea all understood to be interested in the England captain this offseason.
Why wouldn’t they be? With 165 Premier League goals and counting, Kane is already one of the great goal-getters of his generation. What’s so lacking is the silverware to go with the scoring.
