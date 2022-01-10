Hillsborough Law finally seeks to hold the powerful to account 33 years after tragedy

The trolls have been out on social media this week. ITV’s four-part drama Anne, detailing the experiences of Anne Williams, whose 15-year-old son died at Hillsborough, generated huge sympathy among viewers who had scant knowledge of the 1989 tragedy and its consequences. It also brought out the worst in a section of football supporters who use the disaster that killed 97 people and left many more mentally scarred to abuse Liverpool fans.

Friday saw the launch of an initiative to gather backing for a ‘Hillsborough Law’. No doubt the haters will be spouting their bile online. Campaigners seeking justice for those that died on the Lepping Lane terrace at the semi-final between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest have long become used to taunts like “97 was not enough”, “always the victims”, and “you killed your own fans”. Some will find the idea of a Hillsborough Law anathema, simply based on football rivalries and will make little attempt to understand what the proposed legislation actually involves.

The term is shorthand for two main changes to the law. The Public Advocate Bill, introduced to Parliament last year by Maria Eagle, the MP for Garston and Halewood, aims to establish an independent advocate to provide advice and act for the families of victims of public disasters. The second part is the creation of a duty of candour, which would oblige the authorities – from government officials to police – to be proactively truthful in investigations, inquiries and in the courtroom.