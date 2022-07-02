Venus Williams teamed with Jamie Murray after she ‘saw grass and got excited’

The 23-time grand-slam champion has never won the mixed doubles event at Wimbledon

George Sessions
Saturday 02 July 2022 17:25
Jamie Murray and Venus Williams celebrate victory in the mixed doubles at Wimbledon (Zac Goodwin/PA)
(PA Wire)

Venus Williams admitted her shock Wimbledon comeback was inspired by sister Serena and after a successful return on grass has now set her sights on another grand-slam title.

The 42-year-old partnered with Jamie Murray on Friday night to down Alicja Rosolska and Michael Venus 6-3 6-7 (3) 6-3 in the first round of the mixed doubles at the All England Club.

Williams had not played competitively since last August but after she saw her younger sibling make a shock return to action after 12 months out in Eastbourne last week, it proved the catalyst for the veteran to request a wild card to appear at the Championships for a 24th year.

