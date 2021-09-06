Given a chance, Jesse Lingard once again shows his value

The 28-year-old scored twice against Andorra on Sunday to underline how important he could still be to his club and to his country

Monday 06 September 2021 17:38
<p>Jesse Lingard, left, and Bukayo Saka, right, scored in the win over Andorra</p>

(PA Wire)

It's not always been easy for Jesse Lingard but once again he has shown how valuable he can be to England and maybe even Manchester United.

The 28-year-old scored twice against Andorra on Sunday as a much-changed Three Lions side made it five wins from five in World Cup qualifying Group I.

Not all goals are created equal of course and both against the world's 154th-ranked side were far easier than many that have come before them.

