Given a chance, Jesse Lingard once again shows his value
The 28-year-old scored twice against Andorra on Sunday to underline how important he could still be to his club and to his country
It's not always been easy for Jesse Lingard but once again he has shown how valuable he can be to England and maybe even Manchester United.
The 28-year-old scored twice against Andorra on Sunday as a much-changed Three Lions side made it five wins from five in World Cup qualifying Group I.
Not all goals are created equal of course and both against the world's 154th-ranked side were far easier than many that have come before them.
