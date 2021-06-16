England’s youngest player may already be one of their most mature
Jude Bellingham capped a whirlwind year by becoming the youngest-ever player at a European Championship on Sunday. The evidence suggests there is plenty more to come
Not much seems to phase Jude Bellingham - even being an England record-breaker on his first-ever appearance at a tournament.
In coming off the bench against Croatia on Sunday, at 17 years and 349 days, he became the youngest player in European Championship history.
Not bad for a player who was plying his trade in the Championship with Birmingham City a year ago.
