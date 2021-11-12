Lewis Hamilton in ‘must-win’ mode as F1 title race nears finish line
Rival Max Verstappen, fresh from back-to-back race wins, knows that another strong showing in Brazil this weekend could all but seal the deal
Lewis Hamilton knows he has his work cut out if he is to retain his Formula One world title with Max Verstappen edging ever closer to a first drivers' crown of his career.
The seven-time champion heads into the closing stretch of what has been a see-saw season 19 points adrift of his rival with just four races remaining on the calendar.
The Dutchman, fresh from back-to-back race wins in the United States and Mexico, knows that another strong showing in Brazil this weekend could all but seal the deal.
