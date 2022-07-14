Darwin Nunez gives Jurgen Klopp the full package in Liverpool’s new era of unpredictability
The Uruguayan gives the Reds both ‘quality and character’ according to Klopp after joining from Benfica
Jurgen Klopp watched Darwin Nunez scoring home and away against Liverpool last season and liked when he saw. When he looked him in the eye, he liked it even more. The Uruguayan could become Liverpool’s record signing. He already feels a typical one, with many of the hallmarks of a normal Klopp deal: sealed quickly and early in a window, often to the frustration of a rival suitor – Manchester United in this case – and with the sense the player has a marked preference for Anfield.
“His determination to join us was obvious,” Klopp said. “That was really cool to see. That is the first thing you need to know. Obviously, he was our first choice and I prefer us being his first choice as well and that was exactly what was clear and I really like that.”
To be a true Klopp signing, of course, Nunez has to succeed. Liverpool have boasted a very high strike rate in the transfer market in recent years; Nunez’s predecessor, Sadio Mane, set the ball rolling in that respect. Klopp’s explanation for their excellence was that their purchasing is targeted. It is not scattergun spending, not influenced by the sight of an auction. Liverpool have tended to eschew established superstars. Sometimes theirs are not the popular choices. Albeit unintentionally, Klopp’s words served as an indictment of United.
