Jurgen Klopp hails ‘best striker in the world’ Erling Haaland before Liverpool vs Man City
Klopp has warned his players not to get sucked into only defending Haaland against a City team with many threats, ahead of their Premier leauge meeting on Sunday
Jurgen Klopp has described Erling Haaland as the best striker in the world and a special package, but warned Liverpool that if they devote all their attention to halting the Premier League’s top scorer then Manchester City’s other top-quality players will flourish.
The Norwegian has scored 17 goals in his last nine games, though Liverpool kept him quiet in the Community Shield, and is set to lead the line for City at Anfield on Sunday,
Klopp used to manage Robert Lewandowski, a candidate for the title of the finest No 9 in the game, but feels that mantle now belongs to Haaland.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies