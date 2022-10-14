Jurgen Klopp has described Erling Haaland as the best striker in the world and a special package, but warned Liverpool that if they devote all their attention to halting the Premier League’s top scorer then Manchester City’s other top-quality players will flourish.

The Norwegian has scored 17 goals in his last nine games, though Liverpool kept him quiet in the Community Shield, and is set to lead the line for City at Anfield on Sunday,

Klopp used to manage Robert Lewandowski, a candidate for the title of the finest No 9 in the game, but feels that mantle now belongs to Haaland.