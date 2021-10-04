Will Manchester City regret not buying a striker?
The reigning champions look back to close to their very best but the lack of a killer instinct cost them against Liverpool on Sunday and could do so again
It wasn't that long ago that many were doubting whether Manchester City would mount a fitting defence of their Premier League title.
Pep Guardiola's side walked to the league crown a year ago, virtually wrapping it up months ahead of schedule before eventually triumphing 12 points ahead of their nearest challengers.
But a slower than planned start to this campaign, allied with lightning fast beginnings from rivals around them, had whispers beginning to grow that a retention of the trophy would be a step too far.
