Will Manchester City regret not buying a striker?

It wasn't that long ago that many were doubting whether Manchester City would mount a fitting defence of their Premier League title.

Pep Guardiola's side walked to the league crown a year ago, virtually wrapping it up months ahead of schedule before eventually triumphing 12 points ahead of their nearest challengers.

But a slower than planned start to this campaign, allied with lightning fast beginnings from rivals around them, had whispers beginning to grow that a retention of the trophy would be a step too far.