Manchester City finally weather their storm

It has been long time coming - and there remains work to do - but the relief was palpable for all involved as City reached a first Champions League final in their history

Wednesday 05 May 2021 18:00
Manchester City celebrate reaching the Champions League final
Manchester City celebrate reaching the Champions League final
(Manchester City FC via Getty Images)
I

t wasn't easy but, for the first time in their history, Manchester City are Champions League finalists.

"This has felt like a proper Champions League," defender Kyle Walker said in the wake of the hard-fought but well-earned semi-final win over Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday evening.

"We have had tough moments, weathered the storm and in previous years we probably didn't do that very well.

