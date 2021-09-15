Manchester City embracing the challenge of going one better

Manchester City swept all before them last season winning virtually every game that mattered along the way. Right up until the last one.

The runaway Premier League champions saw their dreams of a first European Cup dashed by Chelsea in Porto to end what was an otherwise outstanding season on the sourest of notes.

The biggest trophy of all has always been the hardest for City to win and while other accolades have mounted up in recent times - three Premier League titles in the last four years and four consecutive League Cups - the ominous space left in an otherwise packed trophy cabinet has remained unfilled.