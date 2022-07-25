Four ways that Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United is starting to take shape

Manchester United will return back from their pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia unbeaten and in good spirits.

Though it can be always dangerous to read too much into pre-season friendlies, impressive wins over Liverpool, Melbourne Victory and Crystal Palace were followed by a 2-2 draw with Aston Villa on Saturday.

Erik ten Hag has got to work quickly to instil his own style of play and tactical principles on a side that lacked any sort of identity last season, while new signings Christian Eriksen and Lisandro Martinez will join up with the rest of his squad imminently.