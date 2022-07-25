Four ways that Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United is starting to take shape
United will return from a productive pre-season tour unbeaten
Manchester United will return back from their pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia unbeaten and in good spirits.
Though it can be always dangerous to read too much into pre-season friendlies, impressive wins over Liverpool, Melbourne Victory and Crystal Palace were followed by a 2-2 draw with Aston Villa on Saturday.
Erik ten Hag has got to work quickly to instil his own style of play and tactical principles on a side that lacked any sort of identity last season, while new signings Christian Eriksen and Lisandro Martinez will join up with the rest of his squad imminently.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies