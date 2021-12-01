The NFL’s ‘any given Sunday’ motto has never been more true

"On any given Sunday," as the famous phrase goes, "any team can beat any other team".

It's the adage that American football hangs on to most with the sport built from its foundations to promote competitiveness and the Al Pacino film of the same name a big-screen cult classic.

The NFL's balance from top to bottom is what separates it from its rivals both in the United States and further afield with the very real promise that "any team can beat any other team" often proving true.