Quarterbacks dominate NFL landscape in the draft and outside

t's one of the most important positions in sport for a reason and the 2021 NFL Draft weekend being defined by quarterbacks was no surprise.

We saw five collegiate star signal-callers go in the first round with the first three picks off the board on Thursday night all QBs for the first time since 1999.

Clemson standout Trevor Lawrence was, as expected, taken first overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars. Seen by many to be the best quarterback prospect in a decade, Lawrence should give the Jags and new coach Urban Meyer the shot in the arm they sorely need.