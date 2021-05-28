‘My world got ripped in two’: Emerging from the darkness of a cancelled Olympics
Team GB sprinter Beth Dobbin was in peak form when the pandemic hit. Now she is rebuilding for another tilt at Tokyo
Two months from Tokyo, Olympic hopefuls are finally allowing themselves to see the light at the end of the tunnel - but many are still secretly troubled by the darkness of the past year.
Beth Dobbin was in peak form when the pandemic hit. The 26-year-old sprinter had a later breakthrough than most and was at long last hitting her stride.
Dobbin has epilepsy, and her medication came with career-hindering, energy-zapping side effects. Finally, after a lengthy seizure-free period, doctors gave her the option of coming off the prescription for the first time since getting diagnosed in her early teens.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies