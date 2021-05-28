Two months from Tokyo, Olympic hopefuls are finally allowing themselves to see the light at the end of the tunnel - but many are still secretly troubled by the darkness of the past year.

Beth Dobbin was in peak form when the pandemic hit. The 26-year-old sprinter had a later breakthrough than most and was at long last hitting her stride.

Dobbin has epilepsy, and her medication came with career-hindering, energy-zapping side effects. Finally, after a lengthy seizure-free period, doctors gave her the option of coming off the prescription for the first time since getting diagnosed in her early teens.