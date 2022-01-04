Ecstasy and agony on the oche for Peter Wright and Michael Smith
A brilliant and dramatic World Darts Championship ended in fitting fashion on Monday night as Wright outlasted his rival to claim a second Sid Waddell trophy
Michael Smith could hardly bring himself to look as the prize he had worked so hard for was lifted by someone else.
That man was Peter Wright, who on Monday night hoisted the Sid Waddell trophy for a second time as he celebrated reaching the very top of the darts world once again.
The Scot joins some of the greats of the game with a second PDC crown to go with the first he won two years ago.
