Peter Robinson was not part of Bill Shankly’s “holy trinity.” The legendary Liverpool manager spoke of the relationship between the “the players, the manager and the supporters” as being all that mattered.

Shankly had a knack of turning a clever phrase but in reality he knew better. To function properly, a club needs stability in the boardroom and good sense behind the scenes. Robinson, who has died aged 86, brought both to Anfield.

He joined Liverpool in 1965 as club secretary and departed 35 years later after a spell as chief executive. In that time Liverpool made the journey from Merseyside’s second team to the dominant side in Europe. Alongside John Smith, the chairman, Robinson provided an environment where Shankly could thrive and an infrastructure that allowed the success to continue after the Scot resigned in 1974.