Football finally gets its fans back

Clubs will at long last welcome their supporters back inside stadiums this week and for those in the game it’s not a moment too soon

Tuesday 18 May 2021 09:53
A general view of football fans inside a stadium
"We've been waiting for a long, long time".

As pubs and restaurants and cinemas and concert venues open their doors once again, so too do Premier League football grounds with supporters at last set to return to stadiums this week.

As Ole Gunnar Solskjaer so sagely noted it has been a long time coming as the country continues to battle the coronavirus pandemic.

