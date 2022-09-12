‘This is one for the good guys’: Shane Lowry hails BMW PGA Championship triumph
Lowry was delighted to see off the challenge of the 18 players from the LIV Golf series.
Shane Lowry hailed his victory in the BMW PGA Championship as “one for the good guys” as he produced a flawless performance to edge out Ryder Cup team-mates Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy at Wentworth.
Rahm had set a testing clubhouse target of 16 under par following a stunning final round of 62, the former US Open champion carding two eagles and seven birdies and covering the back nine in just 29 despite a bogey on the 15th.
However, Lowry responded with an eagle and five birdies of his own in a closing 65 to finish 17 under, the former Open champion not carding a single bogey in a tournament reduced to 54 holes following the loss of Friday’s play after the death of the Queen.
