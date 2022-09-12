‘This is one for the good guys’: Shane Lowry hails BMW PGA Championship triumph

Shane Lowry hailed his victory in the BMW PGA Championship as “one for the good guys” as he produced a flawless performance to edge out Ryder Cup team-mates Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy at Wentworth.

Rahm had set a testing clubhouse target of 16 under par following a stunning final round of 62, the former US Open champion carding two eagles and seven birdies and covering the back nine in just 29 despite a bogey on the 15th.

However, Lowry responded with an eagle and five birdies of his own in a closing 65 to finish 17 under, the former Open champion not carding a single bogey in a tournament reduced to 54 holes following the loss of Friday’s play after the death of the Queen.