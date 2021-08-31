The Ashes and a problem England and Joe Root could do without

Joe Root has confirmed a number of England players are awaiting further information from Cricket Australia and the Australian Government before committing to this winter’s Ashes tour.

It has been reported that as many as 10 members of the wider red-ball squad, some with children, have expressed reservations over making the trip for the Ashes. Australia’s regulations to Covid-19 quarantine for those travelling into the country from overseas are some of the strictest in the world.

There is also no exemption for elite athletes. Australia’s men are currently quarantining in south Australia following their return from white ball tours of West Indies and Bangladesh. The country’s Olympians had to quarantine upon returning from Tokyo, as well their Paralympians.