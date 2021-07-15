Changing the way we talk about women’s cricket

The Hundred has made plenty of headlines with its jewel-toned kits, in-house DJs and promise of an electric party atmosphere.

So while ‘subtlety’ isn’t the first word that comes to mind when considering the new new 100-ball tournament which kicks off next week, organisers have made small but significant gender-neutral shifts as part of The Hundred’s vocabulary.

Changing ‘batsman’ to ‘batter’ or ‘Man of the Match’ to ‘Hero of the Match’, they hope, will have a widespread, cross-format impact on cricket’s vernacular.