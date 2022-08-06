Thomas Tuchel responds to Gary Neville’s criticism of Chelsea’s ‘panicky’ transfer window
The Blues have signed five players so far this summer
Thomas Tuchel has defended Chelsea owner Todd Boehly after Gary Neville accused him of being "panicky" in the summer transfer window.
The Blues have been big players in the market so far with the American, who has taken on the role of sporting director at the club, keen to reshape the playing squad at Stamford Bridge.
Marc Cucurella has become the latest new face through the door, joining from Brighton in a deal understood to be worth £62million.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies