Thomas Tuchel has defended Chelsea owner Todd Boehly after Gary Neville accused him of being "panicky" in the summer transfer window.

The Blues have been big players in the market so far with the American, who has taken on the role of sporting director at the club, keen to reshape the playing squad at Stamford Bridge.

Marc Cucurella has become the latest new face through the door, joining from Brighton in a deal understood to be worth £62million.