Former Manchester City executive Tom Glick set to join Chelsea set-up

Former Manchester City executive Tom Glick will join Chelsea’s new off-field set-up, the PA news agency understands.

Glick stepped down from his role as president at NFL franchise the Carolina Panthers in February, and has now been lined up to join Chelsea.

The former Derby County and New York City FC administrator is expected to join the Blues in the coming days, adding extra depth to new owners Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital’s board room revamp.