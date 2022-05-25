Todd Boehly: A closer look at new Chelsea owner after takeover from Roman Abramovich

Todd Boehly is the new owner of Chelsea after finally getting the government approval his bid needed on Wednesday.

A consortium led by the American businessman and investor - who has an estimated net worth of $4.5billion - has finally been given the green light to take over the club, which was put up for sale by Roman Abramovich in March after the Russian was sanctioned following his country’s invasion of Ukraine.

Boehly fended off bids from Sir Jim Ratcliffe, the founder of Ineos who entered the process late, as well as Sir Martin Broughton and the Chicago Cubs-owning Ricketts family.