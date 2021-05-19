Women’s football thinking big as England prepares to welcome best of Europe
Organisers have set out plans for the Uefa Women’s Euro in 2022 that they hope will be the ‘biggest women’s European sport event ever’
f you're excited about this summer of football, wait until you get to next year.
That's the message from The FA’s Director of Women’s Football ahead of what she hopes will be a record-breaking Uefa Women’s Euro in England in 2022.
On the crest of a wave the women's game in this country is thinking big as it bids to welcome the best the continent has to offer to these shores in 12 months time.
