USA’s cricket team pad up for a giant step forward

Leeds United may be enduring a miserable December, but on Wednesday night, at one of world cricket’s most unlikely outposts, the club’s vice chairman can afford himself a smile as the USA’s cricket team take a giant step forward.

Central Broward Park in Lauderhill will play host to two ODIs and three T20 internationals over the Christmas period, as Ireland’s team swap traditional festive celebrations for a trans-Atlantic adventure that could usher in a new era for cricket in the country.

The ICC will be watching on intently, fervently hoping that the sport can take hold and open up a whole new world of financial opportunities.