Vitali Klitschko: The former boxing champion now defending Kyiv as mayor

The former heavyweight title-holder has faced many tough fights in his career – but he and his younger brother, Wladimir, now face an altogether more daunting task, writes Alex Pattle

Sunday 13 March 2022 12:23
<p>Vitali Klitschko, the mayor of Kyiv in his office </p>

(AP)

I'll be fighting. I don't have another choice, I have to do that."

There are many broken – and broke – boxers who emerge from retirement and shuffle to the ring, each unsure step exponentially increasing the distance between the combatant and their prime years. They'll be fighting. They don't have another choice, they have to do that.

But the words above, spoken by former heavyweight champion Vitali Klitschko, are not the words of a legend reluctantly – even resentfully – returning to the sport for one last payday. In fact, the circumstances could not be more different.

