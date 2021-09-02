Josh Warrington fighting back from his lowest low
Seven months ago what was supposed to be a routine tune-up for the British fighter against Mauricio Lara turned into a nightmare and left him with a long way back
A boxer's lows are often as low as a sportsperson can get.
While defeat in any discipline hurts, not much can match the physical and mental pain of falling short inside a ring against a well-prepared foe.
That's exactly what happened to Josh Warrington seven months ago when what was supposed to be a routine tune-up for the British fighter turned into a nightmare.
