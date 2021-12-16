‘Omicron is everywhere’: Covid problems on the rise in men’s and women’s football

With cases and match postponements on the rise teams are having to stay especially vigilant in what is one of the busiest times of the calendar, writes Rachel Steinberg

Thursday 16 December 2021 14:46
<p>New Covid guidelines have been brought in in football </p>

(Action Images via Reuters)

Covid is causing chaos in the women’s game just as it is in the men’s equivalent as positive cases and playing postponements continue to mount.

Leicester vs Tottenham has become the latest game to be postponed in the Premier League, following Burnley vs Watford and Brentford vs Manchester United in succumbing to the virus.

Spurs’ last three games have been called off - one in the Europa Conference League and another back home - as the reality of and fallout from the Omicron variant hits home.

