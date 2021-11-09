Getting ‘fitter, faster and stronger’ for biggest World Cup ever for women
England’s women should have played their first fixture of the 2021 Rugby League World Cup at Headingley on Tuesday
Woman of Steel Jodie Cunningham is ready to prove her mettle on the World Cup stage, but she still has another year to wait.
Instead of kitting up against Brazil, however, Cunningham will be in workwear at her day job as the World Cup’s Community Engagement Lead.
