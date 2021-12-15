Is the Women’s Super League ready to welcome a trans player?

Aston Villa defender Anita Asante is hopeful the WSL would welcome a trans player - but isn’t certain a welcoming pathway exists yet.

The 36-year-old, who earned 71 caps playing for England and Team GB, is an award-winning advocate most recently named to the Football Black List’s 2021 Players Off The Pitch.

The WSL, which boasts Chelsea power couple Magdalena Eriksson and Pernille Harder among its ranks, has long been seen as a progressive and open environment.