‘Do better’: Uproar grows as controversy grips women’s ice hockey

Tennis legend Billie Jean King has joined a group of Olympians and top-flight ice hockey pros demanding swift action following a highly controversial decision some have branded sexist.

The uproar, which has consumed the sport since Christmas Eve, began after governing body the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) cancelled January’s women’s under-18s world championship for the second year in a row while allowing the closest men’s equivalent, the World Junior Championship, to go ahead once again.

Just weeks away from the Beijing Olympics, which saw the multimillion-dollar men of the top-flight National Hockey League (NHL) pull out over Covid concerns last week, the IIHF now faces another growing crisis from the game’s biggest stars - and beyond.