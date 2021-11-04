Inside Politics: Starmer accuses No 10 of ‘corruption’ as Paterson avoids suspension

Sometimes in politics, it’s what doesn’t happen that tells the story. Yesterday, a large chunk of Tory MPs conducted the ‘smell test’ on the No 10-backed move to block Owen Paterson’s suspension for breaking lobbying rules. Some 100 of those on the government benches concluded that the stench wafting from the ripping up of standards rules to save the former minister’s skin was just too strong and therefore opted to away from the vote by abstaining. Nonetheless, the amendment passed, albeit by a slim majority. But at what cost to the government? Labour, sensing an opportunity to inflict maximum damage, increased the intensity of its attacks last night, with Keir Starmer, the former director of public prosecutions, going as far as to brand the move “corruption”. For Paterson’s part, he says he did nothing wrong and No 10 insists the system is unfair and needs changing. Worryingly for Downing Street though, it’s not just Labour criticising the move – an increasing number of Conservatives in the Commons and in the media are too. It was the smell test that got David Cameron, who didn’t even break any rules, into so much trouble with his lobbying activities for Greensill Capital. His case is one that sticks in the mind and one that got some cut through with the general public. That yesterday’s events in parliament make the front page of this morning’s Daily Mail is a good indicator that this scandal might too. Once again, the PM has left himself open to accusations of “it’s one rule for them and another for everyone else”.

