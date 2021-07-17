Please help me stamp out my collector’s instinct

It regularly annoys me that a first class stamp costs 85p. Never mind that I’m paying less than a quid for someone to transport my letter halfway across the country and deliver it through some lucky friend or relative’s letterbox – it’s still an outrage.

By rights then, I should have choked on my non-self-seal envelope at the news that the world’s rarest stamp had been bought by a UK-based dealer for £6.2m. It doesn’t even have a pretty picture on it, and you certainly can’t use it to send a postcard.

Yet the instinctive collector in me couldn’t help but feel a sense of awe at the artefact’s staggering value – not only from a monetary point of view, but from a historical one too. The British Guiana 1c Magenta is the only surviving stamp from a small batch printed in what is now Guyana, after a ship carrying a delivery of standard stamps from Britain turned up with the wrong order. Should have used DPD.