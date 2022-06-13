Stem cell therapy for type 1 diabetes ‘could eliminate need for insulin’
New therapy could help people with the condition to regulate blood sugar levels, reports Emily Atkinson
A replacement pancreas could help people with type 1 diabetes regulate their blood sugar levels and eradicate the need to inject themselves with insulin, a study has found.
The condition causes the pancreas to progressively reduce the amount of insulin it produces, until it stops making any at all.
But scientists now say a stem cell therapy called PEC-Direct could give them a new pancreas.
