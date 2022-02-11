Story of the song: Blackwater Side by Anne Briggs

Black Mountain Side”, the instrumental interlude on Led Zeppelin’s first album, passed through many hands on its way to one of rock’s most powerful debuts. Zeppelin’s guitarist, Jimmy Page, claims he first heard “Blackwater Side”, a traditional Irish number, from Anne Briggs in a London club. Briggs, the Nottingham folk singer with a voice as fine as lace, had made the song her own in 1963. It was brought to her attention by the folk collector, Bert Lloyd, who exhumed a field recording of it from the BBC Archives. The raw, unaccompanied version Briggs heard was by 21-year-old Mary Doran, part of a group of Travellers found singing around a campfire on the outskirts of Belfast in l952, and captured for posterity by English folk song collector Peter Kennedy.

The ballad of how a young man spied a “lovely maid” in a shady grove was first published in the 1880s, by the broadside printer Henry Such. Here, the man seduces the girl and proves himself a dishonourable lover. “It’s one of those pieces whose verses have floated in from half a dozen other songs,” commented Lloyd. By the time it reached Briggs, it had become a familiar tale of broken promises. She arranged it for the guitar, borrowing her accompaniment from another folk comrade, Stan Ellison.