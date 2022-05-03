Student debt can damage your health, new research suggests

Scientists describe student debt as a “massive finaicial burden” which can lead to heart disease

Maryam Zakir-Hussain
Tuesday 03 May 2022 15:38
Comments
<p>Graduates who struggle to pay off student loans into middle age have been found to be more prone to heart disease</p>

(PA Wire)

Graduates who struggle to pay off student loans into middle age are more prone to heart disease, according to a new study.

The University of Colorado study found people who failed to pay student debt between young adulthood and early mid-life were more likely to develop cardiovascular disease (CVD).

Scientist say the trend undermines the usual health benefits of a university education.

