Sue Gray: The civil servant who holds Boris Johnson’s future in her hands

Sue Gray, the senior civil servant who has been tasked with investigating “partygate” has the future of Boris Johnson in her hands. The expectation is that she will declare that though Johnson did nothing “criminal” - and what a low bar for probity our prime minister has been set! - he has poor judgment. Well, knock us down with a feather, etc.

Waiting has become the Tory watchword, his party being encouraged to say little until the publication of her “findings” – which may not be the full report. But, with ever more partygate stories dancing onto the front pages by the day, it might turn out to be harsher than has been hunted.

There is some suggestion (from Dominic Cummings) that Gray and the cabinet secretary Simon Case have briefed the PM on their findings thus far). In any case Gray won't be producing a "verdict" on whether Johnson should quit, which is beyond her remit. Nonetheless, the spin does have a plausible feel about it, and the chances are it will be a nuanced, cautious affair, the product of the mind of a consummate civil servant.