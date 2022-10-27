Inside Politics: New headache
Suella Braverman left government after ‘really serious’ security breach, Tory MP says as questions continue over home secretary’s reappointment, writes Matt Mathers
Hello there, I’m Matt Mathers and welcome to The Independent’s Inside Politics newsletter.
Could Suella Braverman break her own record as the shortest serving home secretary, set only last week? She is coming under fresh fire this morning following an explosive interview by a Conservative MP last night.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies