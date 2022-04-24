Dangerous superbugs can spread from pigs to humans, study reveals
Scientists call the discovery ‘alarming’, Zoe Tidman reports
Deadly superbugs may be able to jump from pigs to humans, according to new research.
Scientists in Denmark have found links between drug-resistant infections in hospital patients and bacterium in the farm animals.
The researchers looked at Clostridium difficile, a superbug which is resistent to the vast majority of antibiotics.
