Scientists discover how to extend plants’ roots to capture more carbon and survive drought

Straighter and longer roots would allow plants to absorb more nutrients and water, reports Lamiat Sabin

Tuesday 26 July 2022 00:03
<p>Barley being harvested in Argentina</p>

Barley being harvested in Argentina

(Getty)

Crops such as barley and wheat can be adapted to survive droughts and help “counter effects of climate change” by straightening their roots, scientists have claimed.

The researchers led by a team of Australian scientists said they discovered a gene in barley that controls the angle at which the plant’s roots grow in soil.

Straighter and longer roots would allow the plant to take in more nutrients and water, they said.

