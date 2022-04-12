Sweden to become first country in the world to report overseas emissions

It is widely held that the first step to recovery from addiction is recognition of the problem, and global addiction to fossil fuels is perhaps no different.

When it comes to countries’ self-assessed contributions to global greenhouse gas emissions, governments have long been accused - including by figures such as Greta Thunberg - of using "creative accounting".

One sleight-of-hand which can make emissions appear lower is the failure of governments to count the emissions created by imported goods.