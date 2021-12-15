Science made simple

How can sweeteners contain no calories, and how do metal detectors work?

Wednesday 15 December 2021 21:30
<p>Sugarcoated science: sweetness and calories are not measured in the same way </p>

How can artificial sweeteners taste like sugar yet contain no calories?

Sugar is very sweet and has a high energy content, or calorific value. But sweetness and calorie content aren’t necessarily linked.

Sweetness – which is a difficult property to measure, unlike calories – appears to be caused by a different chemistry to calorie content. In fact, we can record sweetness only through taste tests.

