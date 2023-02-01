Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Inside Politics: Strikes

Teachers among an estimated 500,000 workers walking out in disputes over pay and conditions, writes Matt Mathers

Wednesday 01 February 2023 08:27
Comments
(PA)

Hello there, I’m Matt Mathers and welcome to The Independent’s Inside Politics newsletter.

You probably read a lot about Brexit’s third anniversary yesterday.

Boris Johnson entered the fray last night with a celebration video in which he made a dubious claim about the UK’s Covid vaccine roll out.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in