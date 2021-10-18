Political divides are put aside today as the House comes together to remember Sir David Amess, the Conservative MP who was stabbed to death during a constituency surgery in his Essex seat. The murder is being treated as terror-related and several of today’s papers look into the suspect’s motives. Elsewhere, Rishi Sunak is reportedly considering a cut to VAT on energy bills and scientists have come together to urge the PM to end new gas and oil projects ahead of the upcoming Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow.

Inside the bubble

MPs return to parliament this week following recess, although most official business has been rescheduled following the murder of Sir David. The Commons sits from 2.30pm with Home Office questions followed by a second reading of the Judicial Review and Courts Bill. At around 3pm, PM Boris Johnson will move a motion for adjournment before leading MPs’ tributes to Sir David. A remembrance service has been organised in St Margaret’s Church at 6pm.