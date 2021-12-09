There’s still time for a cheap and easy eco Christmas

I just want to be absolutely sure...” says the slightly anxious voice on the other end of the phone. I know how this is going to go. It’s my third call like this in the last 10 days. I made one myself last week.

“We’re definitely not doing gifts, right?” I asked my mum for what must have been the fourth time. “None at all. Not ‘no big presents but stocking fillers are still a go’, or any variation on a theme that could leave me red-faced and Scrooge-like with my empty arms. Right?”

It turns out stocking fillers are still on despite the universal request to call time on all Christmas presents for the adults in our extended family, with all but a few trinkets for the seven under-sevens we have spawned between us.