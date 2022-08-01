Inside Politics: Going for broke

Hello there, I’m Matt Mathers and welcome to The Independent’s Inside Politics newsletter.

They did it. England’s Lionesses refused to be caged last night, beating Germany to win the Euro final. Back at Westminster, Liz Truss shows no signs of being tamed in the Tory leadership contest as ballots begin landing on the doormats of party members from today. The candidates set out positions on the NHS and education over the weekend. This morning, Sunak makes a new tax pledge while Truss vows to “unleash” British food and farming.