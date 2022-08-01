Inside Politics: Going for broke
Sunak vows to cut basic rate of income tax to 16 per cent as ballots are sent out to Tory members, writes Matt Mathers
Hello there, I’m Matt Mathers and welcome to The Independent’s Inside Politics newsletter.
They did it. England’s Lionesses refused to be caged last night, beating Germany to win the Euro final. Back at Westminster, Liz Truss shows no signs of being tamed in the Tory leadership contest as ballots begin landing on the doormats of party members from today. The candidates set out positions on the NHS and education over the weekend. This morning, Sunak makes a new tax pledge while Truss vows to “unleash” British food and farming.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies