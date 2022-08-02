Inside Politics: Polls and open goals

Hello there, I’m Matt Mathers and welcome to The Independent’s Inside Politics newsletter.

Love Island may have finished but the Tory infatuation with Liz Truss is just getting started. But is members’ adoration for the foreign secretary as deep and as broad as first thought? A new poll suggests perhaps not. The foreign secretary has vowed to slash public sector pay and secured the backing of another high-profile MP last night as the two candidates cracked on at a hustings event in Exeter. Team Sunak insist their man can still avoid getting pied come September.