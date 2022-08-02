Jump to content
Inside Politics: Polls and open goals

Truss wins backing of another high profile MP as new survey shows tighter race than thought, writes Matt Mathers

Tuesday 02 August 2022 08:39
(Getty Images)

Hello there, I’m Matt Mathers and welcome to The Independent’s Inside Politics newsletter.

Love Island may have finished but the Tory infatuation with Liz Truss is just getting started. But is members’ adoration for the foreign secretary as deep and as broad as first thought? A new poll suggests perhaps not. The foreign secretary has vowed to slash public sector pay and secured the backing of another high-profile MP last night as the two candidates cracked on at a hustings event in Exeter. Team Sunak insist their man can still avoid getting pied come September.

Inside the bubble

