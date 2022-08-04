Jump to content
Inside Politics: Devoid of ideas

Truss wins backing of another high-profile backer as new polls shows her with huge lead, writes Matt Mathers

Thursday 04 August 2022 08:34
(PA)

Hello there, I’m Matt Mathers and welcome to The Independent’s Inside Politics newsletter.

There might be an imminent hosepipe ban in the south of England but Rishi Sunak will be keen to pour a bucket of cold water over Tory members tonight to wake them up to what he says are Liz Truss’s uncosted spending pledges. Both candidates go head-to-head in a live TV debate after the foreign secretary won the backing of another high-profile MP and a new poll showed her with a huge lead.

Inside the bubble

