Inside Politics: Tory revolt over social care plan as MPs return to Westminster

It’s back to school for MPs in parliament today following the summer recess. Boris Johnson faces a very unsettled class of Conservatives, who are angry at his plans to fund social care reforms. As is often the case, it’s those at the back of the room causing trouble, with former chancellor Philip Hammond the latest high profile Tory to warn NI hikes could hurt the party in the future. Labour too is opposing the move, saying a fairer funding policy is needed. Everybody agrees that social care has to be reformed. But there is now a growing consensus that those who break their backs providing it shouldn’t be among those made to pay.

Inside the bubble

The House sits from 2.30pm, starting with questions to Gavin Williamson, the education secretary. There is also a debate on the remaining stages of the National Insurance Contributions Bill. Johnson gives a statement to MPs on the Afghanistan crisis and will defend the government’s handling of the evacuation operation.